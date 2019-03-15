Auction report: Watching a tally of telehandlers like a ‘hawk’

An auction involving the disposal of a considerable fleet of tractors and equipment from the UK-based Hawk Plant hire group is ongoing – yesterday (March 14) and today (March 15).

Along with a very significant number of plant/construction machines, well over 100 tractors are up for grabs. In fact, the tractors have already been sold – having changed hands yesterday.

Tim Scrivener was there (at Charleston House, Cruckmoor Lane, Prees Green, Whitchurch, Shropshire) for AgriLand. He snapped these shots as proceedings unfolded.

The sale was conducted by Euro Auctions.

Here, in this report, we focus on just some of the telescopic handlers (telehandlers) that were present – all JCB machines.

A ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2.5% (plus VAT) must be added to the hammer prices (below).

Hammer prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer prices below).

