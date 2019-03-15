Brexit: Welsh farmers’ union calls for Article 50 to be revoked

One of the UK’s leading farmer representative bodies is calling for Article 50 – which set the original deadline for the country to leave the EU – to be revoked altogether.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) says that the article should be revoked to better reflect the votes that took place in the UK parliament this week.

On Wednesday (March 13), politicians passed a resolution to avoid a no-deal Brexit, and the following day, voted to seek an extension on the Brexit deadline date – a date that was originally set when Article 50 was initially triggered in 2017.

According to Dr. Nick Fenwick, the FUW’s director of policy, the recent votes justify Article 50 being revoked, as this move would “respect” the decisions of parliament.

Speaking yesterday (Thursday, March 14), Dr. Fenwick argued: “Now that the parliament has rejected leaving the EU without a deal, the relevant legislation must be amended to reflect this view and cater for all possible eventualities – including the need to revoke Article 50 in order to respect the view of parliament.”

He added that replacing the March 29 deadline with another “cliff-edge” date down the line would be “short-sighted and not reflect the dangers”.

“We need the act to be amended to restore us to a realistic and safe timetable,” Dr. Fenwick concluded.

In December of last year, the European Court of Justice ruled that the UK can unilaterally revoke Article 50 without consent from the EU or any of its member states.

Meanwhile, Glyn Roberts, FUW president, said earlier this week – before the vote – that revoking Article 50 was the “only option” to take back control over the process and ensure an orderly Brexit.

On Wednesday, the parliament agreed to avoid a no-deal Brexit, with 321 votes cast in favour of the resolution and 278 against.

The previous day, the withdrawal agreement, negotiated by the UK and EU, was defeated for a second time in as many months, with 391 votes against and just 242 in favour.