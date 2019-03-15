Versatile Nemesis: Further details and future plans…

Earlier today (Friday, March 15), we brought you news that Kubota Corporation has entered into an agreement with Buhler Industries (a manufacturer that trades under the Versatile and Farm King brands) to “produce a new tractor platform”.

Speculation is rife, though not yet confirmed, that the agreement involves Versatile’s recently-unveiled Nemesis range (pictured).

The Nemesis was designed and developed by the Versatile team with an “emphasis on optimal value, performance and comfort”.

The tractor is powered by a Cummins Stage V compliant QSB 6.7L engine and features a fully-electronic powershift transmission supplied by ZF. The Nemesis comes in three models (the 175, 195 and 210 – denoting the horsepower ratings).

Future models will feature a ZF CVT transmission, with power options up to 250hp.

“Many farms [in North America] use a tractor of this size for a wide range of tasks, including primary field work and front-end loader applications,” explained Adam Reid, vice president of Sales and Marketing.

“It was important to our engineering team to build a tractor for the modern farmer. The Nemesis provides the performance that customers expect from our brand with reliability, serviceability and practicality.”

The Nemesis is claimed to have “one of the largest and most comfortable cabs in the segment”. Other notable features include “easily accessible storage and device holders located throughout the cab” and a “fully-adjustable air suspension seat”.

There are eight cab-mounted halogen lights and six hood-mounted lights.