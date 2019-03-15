Gardai investigating overnight trailer theft
Gardai have begun investigations in relation to the theft of a livestock trailer from a farmyard in Co. Wicklow in recent days.
The trailer was stolen on Wednesday night (March 13) from a yard in the Moneylane area, close to Arklow, in the south-east of the county.
Investigations are ongoing, Gardai have confirmed.
Anyone with information on the implement can contact Arklow Garda Station on: 04-0232304.
Meanwhile, a 4X4 and a trailer were among a range of stolen property that was recently recovered by Gardai in the midlands region.
Offaly Gardai based in Tullamore and Edenderry carried out a search over the weekend in Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly.
In addition, a quantity of drills, hedge cutters and an outboard boat engine which have been identified as stolen were also discovered.
In a statement, local Gardai confirmed: “All property will be returned to owners in course and Gardai continue their enquiries as to those involved.
“Thank you to the public for their assistance,” Gardai added.
Gardai in Edenderry have also made an appeal for the public’s assistance regarding the theft of a vehicle on Thursday, March 8, between 3:30am and 3:40am.
“We would ask that anyone that may have seen vehicles fitting that description while travelling during the night to contact Edenderry Garda Station on: 046-973-2765; or the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-250025.”