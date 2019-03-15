2019 Greenmount Association spring farm walk venue announced

The annual Greenmount Association spring farm walk takes place on Wednesday, April 10 with a visit to Iain McLean, Priestland Holsteins and Dundarave Estate in Bushmills.

The visit will begin with award-winning Priestland Holsteins opening their farm gates at 10:45am. Iain and his family farm 118ha and are currently milking 130 pedigree Holstein cows on an all-year-round calving system.

The family also keep 200 young stock alongside 17 Jerseys, 26 Ayrshires and 14 dairy Shorthorns.

Cows are currently producing a 305-day average of 10,000L. This visit provides an excellent opportunity to view some outstanding breedlines.

Dundarave Estate

The second part of the day features a visit to Dundarave Estate, purchased in 2014 by Randox Laboratories.

There are currently 600 breeding ewes, 70 Shorthorn suckler cows farmed on this 520ha estate and 30,000 pheasants are reared.

They also grow 40ha of barley, using the straw for bedding and feed. The estate also currently provides a one-year work placement opportunity for two CAFRE agriculture students.

The Greenmount Association is for any past students of Greenmount. The association provides an excellent opportunity to keep in touch, renew old acquaintances and make new friends.