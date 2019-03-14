FarmLand – Season 2 Episode 2

A jam-packed schedule is in store for the second episode of FarmLand season 2, including expert opinions on tillage, technology and policy-making as the countdown to CAP 2021 continues.

On this week’s show, AgriLand’s Siobhan Walsh discusses the key challenges facing malting barley growers with presenter Claire Mc Cormack.

MEP for Ireland-South and member of the European Parliament Agricultural Committee Sean Kelly discusses the key changes and sticking points to the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), as well as the likelihood of whether the new policy will be pushed over the line before the European elections in May and – if not – what are the knock-on effects.

Director of Teagasc Gerry Boyle talks technology, teaching and how these are combined in training the farmers and agri leaders of tomorrow.

In addition, AgriLand visited a farmer planting his malting barley, when conditions were a little more favourable than in recent days, as well as Kildalton Agricultural College in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, to find out what students think of its new farming simulator.