Status Yellow warning issued with up to 35mm of rain expected

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 15 counties with up to 35mm of rain expected in places.

Issued this morning at 9:00am, the warning will be valid from 9:00pm tonight through to 12:00pm tomorrow.

It will affect all of Connacht, as well as counties: Longford; Offaly; Westmeath; Cavan; Monaghan; Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; and Tipperary.

Very heavy rain developing overnight and into tomorrow could result in spot flooding, with 25 to 35mm expected, Met Eireann warns.

This is in addition to a Status Yellow snow-ice warning which had already been issued for Co. Donegal yesterday.

This will come into effect from 12:00am tonight and remain in force until 12:00pm tomorrow.

In Donegal, a spell of snow tonight will lead to poor driving conditions and accumulations of up to 3cm. On high ground accumulations are likely to be greater, the forecaster has warned.

Meanwhile, for today’s weather, this morning will see patchy rain confined to the south-west of the country with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere.

Cloud will build from the south during the afternoon and outbreaks of rain affecting the south-west will edge northwards, moving in across most of Munster and south Leinster during the evening.