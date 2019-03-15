Status Yellow warning issued with up to 35mm of rain expected
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 15 counties with up to 35mm of rain expected in places.
Issued this morning at 9:00am, the warning will be valid from 9:00pm tonight through to 12:00pm tomorrow.
It will affect all of Connacht, as well as counties: Longford; Offaly; Westmeath; Cavan; Monaghan; Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; and Tipperary.
This is in addition to a Status Yellow snow-ice warning which had already been issued for Co. Donegal yesterday.
This will come into effect from 12:00am tonight and remain in force until 12:00pm tomorrow.
In Donegal, a spell of snow tonight will lead to poor driving conditions and accumulations of up to 3cm. On high ground accumulations are likely to be greater, the forecaster has warned.
Meanwhile, for today’s weather, this morning will see patchy rain confined to the south-west of the country with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere.
Maximum temperatures will reach 7° to 10° in fresh to strong westerly winds.