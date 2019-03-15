Aurivo tops up February price with early calving bonus

North-west dairy giant Aurivo has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for February supplies, announcing a top-up on its January figure.

Following a meeting today (Friday, March 15), the board of Aurivo has decided to pay a price of 32c/L for February milk, according to a spokesperson for the co-operative.

This is inclusive of a 1.5c/L unconditional early calving bonus.

The 30.5c/L base price has been held from last month.

The board will continue to monitor market conditions carefully in the coming months, the processor representative added.

Other processors

On Wednesday, Kerry Group announced a cut to its February milk price.

According to a spokesperson for the firm, the Kerry Group base price for February milk supplies is 31c/L including VAT.

Based on average February milk solids, the price return including VAT and bonuses is 35.56c/L.

In addition (excluding milk supplied under fixed price contracts) the group is paying 0.5c/L on milk supplied from May 1, 2018, to end of December 2018, which exceeds the milk contract price commitment, the company representative said.

The group already paid an additional 1.5c/L on milk supplied from January 1, 2018, to the end of March 2018 and an additional 1c/L on milk supplied in April 2018 excluding milk supplied under fixed price contracts, the spokesperson added.

Earlier this week, both Glanbia and Lakeland announced their milk prices for February.

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 31.5c/L including VAT, for February manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, down from last month’s figure of 32c/L.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for February at 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein, which it says is “in line with current market returns”.

GI will also make an interim market payment of 1c/L (including VAT) on all February milk supplies (excluding Fixed Milk Price Schemes paying above 31c/L).

Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 0.5c/L, including VAT.

Meanwhile, Lakeland has held its milk price for February.

The latest price will be held at 32.06c/L, inclusive of VAT and lactose bonus, for its February supplies, the same figure as the January price.