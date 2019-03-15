Naughten urges farmers to make ag committee submissions

Independent TD Denis Naughten is urging farmers and farmer representative groups to follow up on a Dail committee call for submissions on the beef sector.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine announced yesterday (March 14) that it was inviting submissions on the future of the beef sector “in the context of Food Wise 2025”.

Naughten said that making submissions is a necessity in light of the “uncertain future” that the beef industry is facing.

The call for submissions is part of the process of engagement that the committee hopes will contribute towards supporting a strong beef industry.

“I would encourage stakeholders and interested parties to make their submissions in order to ensure that their voices are heard at this crucial time for the industry,” the Roscommon-Galway TD argued.

Naughten added: “With the Irish beef sector facing such an uncertain future, all those with proposals to help support the sector should respond to the call by the Dail’s agriculture committee for submissions on the beef sector.

The objective of the committee’s consideration of this topic is to identify the policy adjustments which are required to ensure that the beef sector continues to play a key role in the export-led growth of the overall agri-food industry.

Naughten concluded that there is “no point wringing our hands” and “now is the time for action to help avert a catastrophe”.

The closing date for making submissions is next Thursday (March 21) at 5:00pm, the committee announced yesterday.

Any suitable written submissions will be considered, and the committee may decide to invite a number of contributors to a public hearing.