Creed sets out on Iberian travels for St. Patrick’s Day

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed is set to travel to Portugal and Spain as part of the annual series of Irish Government engagements to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Minister Creed’s will focus on a comprehensive programme of Irish community, cultural, political and promotional activities in Portugal.

In between Iberian visits, the minister will attend an agri-fish council meeting in Brussels on Monday before continuing on to Spain on Tuesday.

Minister Creed’s priorities during the visit to Spain include a bilateral meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas Puchadas and meeting a cattle dealer who has been importing Irish cattle for more than 20 years.

Speaking in advance, Minister Creed stressed the significance of the itinerary against the backdrop of Brexit:

“The St. Patrick’s Day festival, now celebrated globally, offers a unique opportunity for the Irish Government in promoting Ireland on an international stage,” the minister said.

He added that it will also aid in “renewing the strong bonds that exist between Ireland with both Portugal and Spain and fostering business relationships against an overall backdrop of celebrating the global Irish abroad and their achievements all over the world”.

“I look forward to seeing the Cristo Rei statue which is participating in the Global Greening initiative.

In the context of the UK possibly leaving the EU on the 29 March, the Irish Government remains firmly of the view that the best way to ensure an orderly withdrawal and protect the Good Friday Agreement and the integrity of the single market is to ratify the withdrawal agreement.

“Due to the uncertainty, my itinerary takes on an important added dimension.