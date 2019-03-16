70-day residency rule: What do the country’s farm leaders think? 

The country’s farm organisations have frankly and openly stated their views on the 70-day residency requirement – which is part of Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance (QA) scheme – as it has been in the spotlight of late.

While some bodies claim that the rule has become an “anti-competitive practice” and an additional “layer of red tape” in the production chain; others accept that the rule has been applied to reward farmers with a quality bonus payment of 12c/kg.

In order to qualify for the bonus the animal must have spent the last 70 days (unbroken) in the QA chain.

AgriLand got in touch with all the country’s farm bodies to get their views on the requirement. Here’s what they had to say:

ICSA

Eddie Punch, the general secretary of the Irish Cattle Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) described the measure as “anti-competitive”.

He contends that it is “a device used to turn farmers into weak sellers”.

ICSA has been fighting against this for a few years now. This is a factory measure that is designed to force farmers to sell direct to the factory.

“The 70-day residency rule for QA is taking business away from the marts,” he said.

Beef Plan Movement

Eamon Corley, the co-founder and spokesperson of the Beef Plan Movement, also believes the 70-day residency rule is an “anti-competitive practice”.

If the previous owner has Quality Assurance and presents the animal to the new buyer as fit for slaughter with full QA records available, this assurance is all that is required.

“If the QA protocol was followed on the first farm and is verifiable, then this QA status should be transferable to the new owner who should then be in a position to sell the animal without restriction.

“The powers that be are either going to trust the QA procedure that is in place, or they are not. Duplicating the procedure is an extra layer of red tape that once again directs the animal away from the marts and to the factories,” he said.

IFA

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said the factories applied certain criteria for farmers to qualify for the in-spec bonus of 12c/kg, based on market requirements.

“The 70-day residency requirement is one such rule under the criteria.

The in-spec bonus of 12c/kg was introduced to reward farmers for producing cattle which met the stricter specifications for the higher value UK and continental retail trade.

“The IFA policy is that all prime cattle coming from a Bord Bia QA farm should get a price bonus.

“With regard to the QPS farmers must be properly rewarded for quality. In addition the IFA is also pushing for an additional price premium for quality cattle from the suckler herd,” the spokesperson said.

IFRG

The Irish Family-Farm Rights Group (IFRG) told AgriLand in a statement that the rule was one which should be applied “in equal measure” to all suppliers of livestock.

The 70-day residency rule for QA should apply in equal measure to all suppliers of livestock to meat processing facilities including: farmers; factory-owned feedlots; contracted farmers; and cattle dealers.

“This would ensure continuity of traceability.”

ICMSA

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) said that it has “no real issue” with the rule; but pointed to the fact that it regarded the measure as “secondary consideration”.

The organisation’s Livestock Committee chairperson, Des Morrison, warned that all cattle coming from a QA farm should qualify for a QA bonus.