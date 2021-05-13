The Climate Change Bill, which passed its second stage at Stormont on Monday (May 10), has the potential to do “more damage than good”, Northern Ireland’s Agriculture and Environment Minister has warned.

Minister Poots accused the bill of setting “unachievable deadlines and unreasonable demands” on the region’s farming sector.

He added there was a “lack of evidence” to support the targets set by the bill, adding that they would impact negatively on both the agri-food sector and the environment.

He said: “The Private Members’ Bill has passed its second reading without any regard to either the long term sustainability of our hard-working agri-food sector, nor the long-term achievability of the environmental targets and commitments contained within the bill.

“This bill will not only have a negative impact on our rural community, it will also have a negative impact on the environment – as unachievable deadlines and unreasonable demands will disengage the very people who are a part of the solution to this issue, our farmers. We must get full buy-in and face this challenge collectively.

“I have major concerns about the outworkings of this bill including:

The inclusion of a net-zero by 2045 target;

The lack of evidence provided by the sponsors and drafters of this bill and the lack of impact assessments, without so much as an attempt to provide any;

The apparent disregard for the expert and independent evidence and advice from the UK Climate Change Committee;

The lack of consultation, whereas I undertook a proper consultation;

The very significant costs to the public purse from implementing and meeting the requirements of this bill, which will serve to push our emissions overseas rather than having a contribution to the reduction of overall global greenhouse gas emission.”

Climate Change Bill vote

The Climate Change Bill was tabled by Green Party leader Clare Bailey and passed its second stage with 58 ayes to 29 noes on Monday night (May 10).

The bill will now move on to the committee stage for more detailed scrutiny before returning for further consideration.

“The independent experts of the UK Climate Change Committee have categorically stated that a net-zero target by 2050 for Northern Ireland covering all greenhouse gases cannot credibly be set at this time,” Poots said.

“The CCC has advised on the basis of their evidence and analysis, that an at least 82% net greenhouse gas emissions reduction target is an appropriate and fair contribution to a balanced pathway to UK net-zero which aligns with the UK’s commitment to the Paris Agreement.”

The Minister continued: “We don’t need just any climate change bill – we need the right climate change bill that sets out an achievable pathway for Northern Ireland to contribute to the wider UK and global efforts for greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

“I have alternative, evidence-based and properly consulted upon policy proposals which I have tabled for discussion at the Executive – I want these to be heard as soon as possible so that I can move quickly to introduce an Executive Bill to the Assembly.

“My role is to try and protect and enhance our environment in a sustainable way and ensure that we have a thriving agricultural sector in which they are custodians of the environment. We should not, therefore, be promoting actions and passing legislation that would prevent us from fulfilling that responsibility.

“In every discussion, I’ve had with the agri-food community about the environment, it is clear how seriously they take their vital role to protect the environment, which of course they rely on more than most.

“…I hope the legislature takes its responsibilities as seriously and helps me introduce a sensible and ambitious climate change bill.”