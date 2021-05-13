A public consultation has been launched into proposals to abolish the Agricultural Wages Board (AWB) in Northern Ireland.

The AWB is responsible for setting minimum rates of pay and certain terms and conditions for agricultural workers in the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

The consultation is aimed at organisations, groups and people who are involved in agricultural activities.

Making the announcement, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: “Agricultural wage-setting and the Agricultural Wages Board stem from a time in the early 20th century when intervention was necessary to create a stable agricultural production and food supply in the context of two world wars and when there was less protection for workers.

“The agricultural and employment context has undergone significant change since the introduction of these mechanisms and various pieces of employment legislation have been introduced over the years to greatly improve the level of protection afforded to all workers, in areas covering minimum wage, holiday entitlement and sick pay.

“I, therefore, consider it an appropriate time to determine if government intervention in the agricultural labour market, by way of the Agricultural Wages legislation, remains necessary.

“Later this year, after the consultation, I will bring forward proposals to the Assembly to consider abolishing the agricultural wages framework to bring agriculture within the same employment legislation applicable to employers and workers in all other sectors of the economy,” Minister Poots explained.

Advertisement

“This would simplify applicable legislation, reducing the regulatory and administrative burden on agricultural businesses and would place agricultural workers under the protections afforded by wider employment law and UK minimum wage rates. I would encourage everyone with an interest, stakeholders, industry and the general public, to actively participate in this consultation, which is open until July 8, 2021.”

Agricultural Wages Board

The Agricultural Wages Board, in its current form, was legislated for under the terms of the Agricultural Wages (Regulation) (Northern Ireland) Order 1977, to regulate the minimum rates of wages, and other related matters, for workers in agriculture.

The board consists of 15 members:

Three members appointed by the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, one of whom is Chair of the Board (one position is currently vacant);

Six members nominated by the Ulster Farmers’ Union as representatives of agricultural employers; and

Six members nominated by Unite the Union as representatives of agricultural workers’ interests.

The Agricultural Wages (Regulation) (Northern Ireland) Order 1977 and Agricultural Wages Board will remain in effect until the legislative process to revoke the 1977 Order is concluded, subject to Executive agreement.

Consultation

The consultation will run until July 8, 2021. The consultation document can be found here on the DAERA website.

Responses can also be submitted through the Citizen Space website from May 14, 2021.