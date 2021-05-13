Gardaí in Clonark are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of two people following a fatal house fire in Co. Roscommon.

At approximately 2:00am this morning (Thursday, May 13), Gardaí were alerted to a house fire at Gurth, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon.

The fire was brought under control by three units of the fire brigade.

Two bodies, those of a man and a woman aged in their mid-40s, were discovered inside the house. They were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Witnesses should contact Roscommon Garda Station

Investigating Gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The bodies were removed to Galway University Hospital where post-mortem examinations will be conducted.

The State Pathologist Margaret Bolster has been informed. Results of the post-mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact: Roscommon Garda Station on 090-6437102; the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.

Investigations into traffic incident in Co. Meath

Meanwhile, members of An Garda Síochána are also investigating a road traffic incident that occurred in Co. Meath yesterday (Wednesday, May 12) on the M3 motorway.

A number of cows were killed in this incident. According to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which involved three vehicles on the M3 northbound.

The road had been closed between J5 Dunboyne and J6 Dunshaughlin. No injuries had been reported.

A graphic video also emerged on social media of the incident, which shows at least three animals dead amid the debris of the incident.

In the footage, a knackery lorry can also be seen parked close to the scene of the accident on the Meath stretch of motorway.