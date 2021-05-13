As part of a virtual farm walk Agriland has been publishing videos throughout the day (Thursday, May 13) from the calf-to-beef farm belonging to Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme participants Austin and Jarlath Ruane based in Claremorris in Co. Mayo.

You can catch up with all of the videos from today’s virtual farm walk right here, as we take a look back at all of the topics on calf-to-beef systems that were covered.

Follow Jarlath Ruane on the virtual farm walk

To start the day we followed Jarlath Ruane as he speaks to Agriland about his daily tasks and current farming systems.

Advantages of mixed grazing system on beef farms

In the second video from today’s farm walk, local Teagasc advisor Amy Collins, based in Claremorris, Co. Mayo, speaks about the Ruanes’ mixed beef and sheep grazing system.

She also reviews some of the main advantages which farmers stand to benefit from by operating this system of grazing.

Making quality silage will benefit farm profitability

In the the next section of today’s farm walk, Seán Cummins and Austin Callaghan from Teagasc review the importance of making high-quality silage on calf-to-beef farms.

Seán, who is an advisor in the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme, speaks about the benefits and improvements being seen in animal performance during the winter months, due to improved silage quality being made on Green Acres farms.

Local Teagasc advisor, Austin Callaghan goes through the plan to follow to make quality first-cut silage.

Final chapter of virtual farm walk: Review of calf price this spring and calf rearing tips

In the final section of this virtual farm walk, Agriland speaks with Teagasc researcher Nicky Byrne about calf rearing and weight performance targets.

We also speak with Alan Dillion who is the manager of the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme, about the production costs and the net margins which can be achieved in calf-to-beef systems.