Police release CCTV footage of thief stealing agri diesel

A thief was caught on CCTV footage stealing a drum of agricultural diesel last month in England, which local police are now using in efforts to identify the individual.

Members of Hertfordshire Constabulary who are investigating the theft of red agricultural diesel in Three Rivers have released footage of a man they would like to identify.

According to police, it happened on Woodoaks Farm in Maple Cross between 5:00pm on Friday, October 18, and 5:00am on Saturday, October 19.

According to police, an offender approached the shed where the tractor had been securely stored and siphoned approximately 20L of red diesel from its fuel tank.

The farmer went to get in the tractor a few hours later and discovered a length of hosing resting in a nearby trough. He realised what had happened before calling police.

PC Christian Gottmann, from the Rickmansworth and Croxley Green Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We appreciate you cannot see the man’s face in the footage due to the time it was captured, however perhaps you recognise the style of his clothing or his gait?

Crimes such as these deeply impact the farmers’ livelihoods and we are committed to cracking down on rural crime.

“If you recognise the man in the footage, please get in touch as soon as possible,” the officer said.