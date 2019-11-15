Temperatures to nosedive to -4° as frosty weekend beckons

Changeable and unsettled weather is in store from tomorrow night onwards, according to Met Éireann. It will be very cold at first, with below-normal temperatures and with a risk of frost at night and widespread frost expected on Sunday night.

Today will be dry in most areas, with sunny spells, but a few scattered showers will occur, mainly in eastern and northwestern coastal areas.

A cold day is expected, with maximum temperatures of 6° to 9°. Winds will be mostly moderate north to north-west, fresh to strong along eastern and southern coasts.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear intervals but very cold, with widespread frost and a risk of icy patches.

Minimum temperatures will drop to between -2° to +2°. As winds slacken, fog patches will develop, with the risk of some dense pockets.

No significant or lengthy drying is expected, except for eastern counties during Sunday and Monday when the weather at least will be dry. Like dry, spraying opportunities will be limited, mainly to the early part of the week.

Regarding field conditions, all soils are saturated with much of the midlands and east waterlogged, according to the national meteorological office.

Little change is expected in the near future.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be mainly dry at first, with frost and fog clearing gradually. Cloud will increase from the Atlantic, with patchy rain and drizzle developing, mainly in parts of the west and north-west.

Advertisement

It will be very cold, with maximum temperatures of 4° to 8°, in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow night will be dry in many areas, with a few clear spells, but mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties.

Minimum temperatures will be 0° to 4° with a risk of frost where any breaks in cloud occur. There will be a risk of fog also, in slack winds.

Outlook

Sunday will be mostly cloudy at first, with some patchy rain and drizzle in places, but will become bright and mostly dry during the day, with sunny spells developing.

However, a few scattered showers will occur along northern and eastern coasts. It will be cold, with maximum temperatures of 6° to 9°, in mostly moderate northerly breezes, fresh on exposed coasts.

Sunday night will be mainly dry and clear, but very cold and frosty, with a risk of icy patches, and mist and fog patches also. Minimum temperatures will plummet to 0° to -4°.

Monday will be dry and bright, with frost and fog clearing gradually, but possibly lingering on for much of the day in some sheltered places.

It will be cold, with maximum temperatures of 5° to 8°, in light variable breezes, Met Éireann says.