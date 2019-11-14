Meeting underway between Kerry Group and co-op committee
A meeting is currently underway today, Thursday, November 14, between representatives of Kerry Group and the Leading Milk Price Committee of Kerry Co-op.
Frank Hayes, the former director of corporate affairs for Kerry Group, confirmed that the meeting between the representatives from both sides are currently happening, following a dispute between the group and the co-op’s committee.
He added that discussions between the two sides would be ongoing.
The issue stems from a dispute between the two parties over Kerry Group’s milk prices since 2015. The co-op’s milk price committee is arguing that milk suppliers are owed money under a contract with the group.
The meeting is taking place amid protests by milk suppliers at Kerry Group offices.
Hayes confirmed that a protest had taken place at the group’s offices in Charleville, Co. Cork, this week, which saw in the region of 40 to 50 protesters at the site.
This follows on from a protest at the group’s Tralee offices, which began on October 30.
Jerome Crowley, a spokesperson for the protesting group, recently told AgriLand: “We’re trying to grow our campaign gradually. We’re in the early stages. We have to box clever and consider all our options.
“Farmers are under pressure. We feel we are owed an awful lot of money,” he added.