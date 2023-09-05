With just two weeks from today (Tuesday, September 5) until the National Ploughing Championships 2023 gets underway, the event was officially launched on site at Ratheniska, Co. Laois this morning.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness was in attendance at this morning’s launch, where guests were entertained by local performers from Co. Laois, while prize-winning animals, high powered tractors, horses and hounds were on display.

Speaking at the launch, Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) said: “Preparations are well underway as this green field in the middle of Ireland transforms into a bustling hub for the National Ploughing Championships.

“The event not only provides a national stage to showcase all things that are great about Ireland but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society both rural and urban, to enjoy three days immersed in country living.”

Again, Agriland Media is the live-streaming partner for the National Ploughing Championships 2023, and will be broadcasting from site at Ratheniska throughout the three days.

The NPA said that there will be “millions of euro worth” of agricultural and plant machinery on display over the three days (September 19 to 21), featuring an extensive range of agricultural technology and equipment, with the opportunity to see these in action in the machinery demonstration area.

The leading manufacturers and agents will be present with sales advisors and technical experts available for free consultations.

“Visitors can take the opportunity to admire the marvelous quality livestock on display and learn about livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare,” the NPA said.

According to the association, sustainability is a key theme again for Ploughing 2023.

“This year at ‘Ploughing’ there will be numerous green initiatives. For example the NPA will be promoting the use of recyclable products; food waste will be converted into energy through an anaerobic digester; and there will also be solar-paneled lighting towers, cardboard compactors, litter fines and waste separation operations on-site,” the NPA said.

It added: “The ‘Ploughing’ is a haven for foodies, as all sectors of the food chain are represented from producer to retailer, artisan foods, craft beers, celebrity chefs, cookery competitions and much more.”

Interactive guide for Ploughing 2023

An interactive guide, including a ‘find your car’ feature, is being created for the 300,000 visitors expected to attend the National Ploughing Championships 2023.

The guide is being created by Travella Solutions, a Cork-based company which kickstarted business with the public in January of this year.

The guide will be free to use and available via all iPhones and Androids.

The ploughing site is still being prepared, so the map will be created and available in advance of the ploughing, once the site is fully complete.