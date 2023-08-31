Child safety wristbands will be an important feature again at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, which will take place at Raheniska, Co. Laois from September 19-21.

The wristband will allow for a contact phone number to be written on the band in case the wearer wanders off amidst the large gathering.

Over 40,000 of the child safety wristbands will be handed out at all of the event entrances, in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and FBD.

With over 300,000 visitors expected, NPA managing director, Anna May McHugh said that these wristbands offer “reassurance” to visitors.

“A day at ploughing is a brilliant family day with something of interest for all ages and tastes and children are particularly well catered for with a playground, baby changing areas, fun fair, pony games, sporting heroes, TV stars, sweet and toy stands and much more,” she added.

L-r: FBD head of sales for Munster, Maureen O’Meara; NPA managing director, Anna May McHugh; and FBD CEO Tomás ÓMidheach with Eóin and Michael Quigley. Image Source: Alf Harvey

FBD chief executive officer (CEO) Tomás O’Midheach said: “Over the years, this important initiative has proved incredibly useful in protecting children should they become separated from their parents or loved ones while attending the largest event in the Irish farming calendar.”

All under 12s can receive entry free of charge at the National Ploughing Championships once accompanied by an adult.

To guarantee ticket availability on your day of choice, the NPA has asked visitors to book online in advance.

If there are any unsold tickets for a particular day, these can be paid for in cash or card at the gate, the assistant managing director of the NPA, Anna Marie McHugh said.

The decision to move to online bookings was health and safety driven, she said. Based on attendance figures last year, emergency services advised the NPA to become a ticketed event in advance.