A Co. Mayo woman is looking forward to seeing her brown bread on the shelves of a major supermarket chain after winning one of the hottest contested competitions at the National Ploughing Championships 2023.

Loretta McGuire has been named the winner of this year’s National Brown Bread Baking Competition, sponsored by Aldi in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

Her now award-winning bread will shortly feature on the shelves of all 160 Aldi stores nationwide and she has also received €15,000 in prize money.

The competition aims to showcase the best of amateur bakers and promote the Irish tradition of brown bread baking.

The high profile event attracts hundreds of enthusiastic bakers from across the country and finalists have to go through a series of nail-biting heats to make the final selection.

Eight bakers then compete against each one another over the course of a two-day bake off at the ploughing championships in front of an enthusiastic live audience.

McGuire’s “hearty, delicious loaf, and its unique signature flavour” snatched the title following the final which took place today (Wednesday, September 21) in the Aldi marquee.

The Co. Mayo baker said she was “incredibly honoured” to have won the competition.

“To go from baking at home in my own kitchen to taking part in this amazing event at the National Ploughing Championships has been nothing short of wonderfully surreal.

“The fact that I will soon get to see my bread on sale in Aldi is just the cherry on top of what has been an amazing experience. Thank you to the judges for selecting my bread and congratulations to all my fellow finalists,” she added.

Congratulating McGuire, John Curtin, group buying director, Aldi, said the competition has its own magic ingredients.

“As sponsors, we have a long and proud association with this competition, and we believe it not only upholds Ireland’s iconic brown bread baking tradition but also embodies the best of Irish culture.

“Our judges were blown away by the number of entries to this year’s competition as well as the baking talent on display throughout every stage of the competition.

Meanwhile Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association, said the national competition to find the best brown bread in the country has long been a staple of the championships.

“I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to this year’s winner Loretta McGuire, and I look forward to seeing her award-winning bread on Aldi shelves.

“We are certain it will go down a treat with the people of Ireland,” she added.