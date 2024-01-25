Efforts to reduce the number of Regional Veterinary Laboratories (RVLs) in Ireland appear to be continuing, while the development of carcass collection points is getting underway.

Seamus Fagan, a veterinary research officer at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) RVL in Athlone provided a progress update while speaking at the Teagasc National Sheep Conference held in Athlone, Co. Westmeath earlier this week (Tuesday, January 23).

Fagan said that the location of RVLs can mean some farmers may have difficulty in bringing samples they require to be tested in a reasonable time.

“People can’t really afford to travel for much more than an hour to get to us.”

Advertisement

However, Fagan said that efforts are being made to address this, through the development of carcass collection points across the country.

Fagan confirmed that by the time the carcass collection points are developed, the number of RVLs will “be down to four labs then,” adding that the RVLs in “Cork and Limerick will amalgamate”.

Rregional Veterinary Labs

Fagan referred to areas of Co. Wicklow, north Donegal, Co. Galway, Co. Mayo, and Co. Kerry, which he called “all big sheep regions,” but he said that these areas were currently “all outside” the areas serviced by RVLs.

He acknowledged that a “lot of the sheep population is not that well served at the minute by the regional vet labs”.

Advertisement

Creating the carcass collection points, Fagan said, is “the plan that we are slowly working on” and added that “like everything, it’s taking longer than it should”.

Fagan showed a map at the conference that detailed where the six carcass collection points would be; in Co. Donegal, Co. Mayo, Co. Kerry, Co. Limerick, Co. Cavan, and Co. Dublin.

Current RVL locations:

Co. Sligo;

Co. Cork;

Athlone, Co. Westmeath;

Co. Limerick;

Co. Kilkenny;

Abbotstown, Co. Dublin.

Fagan added that the proposed carcass collection points will be positioned “so that you can bring your sheep or dead animals there and we’ll transport them” to one of four RVLS in the future.

The veterinary research officer said the positioning of the carcass collection points will “hopefully…cover a lot of the big sheep areas” in the country.