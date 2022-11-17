Planning has been approved for Liffey Meats to develop a solar farm covering approximately 14.5ac (5.9ha) at its beef processing site located outside Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan.

The planning application was made by Liffey Energy Ltd. and the development is set to be located in the townland of Cloggagh.

In a statement to Agriland, a spokesperson from the beef processing firm said: “Liffey Meats is pleased the planning has been secured and is now in a position to move on to the next phase of the project.”

The projected construction phase of the project is expected to take three months.

The approval comprises 10-year planning permission for:

Advertisement

A solar-energy development that will comprise photovoltaic (PV) solar panels on mounting frames;

Inverters and transformers;

Underground electrical and communications cabling;

Access tracks;

Security fencing;

Pole-mounted security cameras;

All associated and ancillary site development, landscaping and reinstatement works;

The operational lifetime of the development is 35 years and the development is for the purposes of an activity requiring an Integrated Pollution Control licence.

The electricity generated by the solar panels will be direct current (DC), but in order to supply the Liffey Meats processing plant the electricity must be converted to alternating current (AC). This process would be carried out using the inverters.

The renewable energy consultant firm Galetech Energy Services, based in Stradone, Co. Cavan, was appointed as the agents by Liffey Energy Ltd.

A 34-page planning and environmental report on the proposed project has assessed, including the likelihood of effects on the environment arising from the development.

Special consideration was given to effects on biodiversity, water and landscape and the report concluded that the proposed development would “not result in any significant effects on the environment, with residual effects ranging from slight to imperceptible”.

Liffey Meats currently has a wind turbine supplying energy to the factory and the company expects that the solar farm will further reduce the beef processor’s carbon footprint.