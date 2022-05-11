The protests carried out by the Pig Committee of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) yesterday (Tuesday, May 10) have now been suspended, Agriland understands.

However, it is also understood that the suspension of the protests is dependent on all secondary processors in the country that deal with pigmeat produce giving a commitment to providing a price increase for pigs by the end of this month.

The protests were taking place at four locations: Carty Meats in Athlone, Co. Westmeath; Pilgrims in Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow; Oakpark Foods in Cahir, Co. Tipperary; and Connolly Pork and Bacon, Co. Monaghan.

The demonstrations at these sites were suspended after midnight.

The protesters at these locations are in contact this morning to inform each other of the engagement they have had with the processors.

Yesterday afternoon, Agriland reported that one of the processors – Carty Meats in Athlone – had spoken with the protesters and committed to working towards securing a price increase in its engagement with retailers.

The IFA Pig Committee is understood to be seeking similar agreements from all secondary processors.

The protests began at around 6:00a.m yesterday morning.

The IFA is seeking a price for pigs of €2/kg by the end of this month.

The association’s pig chairperson Roy Gallie said yesterday that farmers in this sector “are at breaking point”.

“It’s now or never for them. We are losing €50 per pig sold and this has been the case for far too long. We need pig farmers to survive to fill the supermarket shelves,” Gallie added.

In a message circulated to committee members, Gallie further noted: “We need €2/kg from the market place, a 30c/kg increase by the end of the month. Otherwise the industry is in jeopardy of extinction and there won’t be Irish pigmeat on the shelves.

“This initial €2/kg ask is to bridge the 50c/kg gap to breakeven, which is now around€2.25/kg according to Teagasc. Pig farmers are now only getting 12% of the price [consumers] pay for ham,” he said.