The Pig Committee of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is holding protests at four secondary food processors today to seek a price increase of €2/kg by the end of this month.

Protests are taking place at Carty Meats in Athlone, Co. Westmeath; Pilgrims in Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow; Oakpark Foods in Cahir, Co. Tipperary; and Connolly Pork and Bacon, Co. Monaghan.

Sources indicate that, so far, one of the processors – Carty Meats in Athlone – has engaged with the protesters today, and committed to working towards securing a price increase in its engagement with retailers.

Despite those talks with Carty Meats representatives, it is understood that the protesters do not intend to stand down the action until engagement with processors has taken place at all four protest locations, and all processors give the same commitment to secure a price increase.

The protests have been in place since around 6:00a.m this morning.

IFA pig chairperson Roy Gallie said this morning that farmers in this sector “are at breaking point”.

“It’s now or never for them. We are losing €50 per pig sold and this has been the case for far too long. We need pig farmers to survive to fill the supermarket shelves,” Gallie added.

In a message circulated to committee members, Gallie further noted: “We need €2/kg from the market place, a 30c/kg increase by the end of the month, otherwise the industry is in jeopardy of extinction and there won’t be Irish pigmeat on the shelves.

“This initial €2/kg ask is to bridge the 50c/kg gap to breakeven, which is now around€2.25/kg according to Teagasc. Pig farmers are now only getting 12% of the price [consumers] pay for ham.

“Who gets the rest? Processors or supermarkets? If the consumer wants Irish pigmeat then we must be paid a fair price for it. We’re purely about price and the survival of the sector,” the IFA pig chair added.

It is understood that the protesters are preventing trucks and vans from leaving or entering the processor sites, thereby stopping deliveries or collections. However, they are not preventing the movement of processor staff.

The protesters intend to be in place for “many hours or possibly overnight until a satisfactory outcome is reached”.