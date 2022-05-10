A suckler farmer from Co. Longford, who was injured in an accident on his farm six weeks ago, has passed away in hospital.

It is understood that Kevin Skelly was hurt following a fall from a height at his farmyard in the Carrickboy area on March 29, 2022.

Following the accident, the farmer was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he passed away last night.

Chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Longford executive, Gavin White told Agriland that Kevin was a man who was proud of his family, farm and livestock.

“He loved all things agricultural, including going to the mart and attending shows.

“On behalf of the local farmers and community, and indeed people further afield, we offer our sympathies to Kevin’s wife, four children, his mother, sisters and extended family at this difficult time,” White said.

The sad news follows the tragic deaths of two young people in farming-related accidents recent in weeks.

A teenage boy died in a road traffic incident at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore, Co. Offaly last Thursday (May 5).

Shane Hickey was killed when the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain shortly after 11:00p.m. The 15-year-old was laid to rest after a funeral mass yesterday in Edenderry.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl was killed in an accident on a farm property in a rural part of the county near Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan on April 27.

The teenager, named locally as Aoibhe Byrne, was known in the area as being a prominent and talented member of several sports clubs.