Pig classes cancelled for Tullamore Show 2019

Due to the ongoing serious situation regarding African swine fever (ASF), there will be no pig classes held at this year’s Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show.

Following discussions with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Irish Pig Society, show-runners made the call not to hold any pig classes or have live pigs at the event, set to be held on Sunday, August 11.

The situation with ASF has worsened in recent months with the spread to previously unaffected countries in both Europe in south-east Asia.

While Ireland is currently free of this disease, organisers fear an outbreak here would threaten – or even eliminate – Irish pigmeat exports worth €666 million.

“We are in a period of heightened awareness of risk and there is much concern amongst pig industry stakeholders in relation to ASF,” a spokesperson for the Tullamore Show said.

“With the constant threat of ASF reaching Ireland, we felt that the risk was too great to include live pig classes and pig elements in the show.

“Even with close monitoring of regulation practices, which would be very extensive, it could still prove inadequate to controlling the threat.

In light of this risk and in the interest of the overall pig industry, the decision has been made to do what we can to protect the industry.

“Consequently, while there will be a very full programme of events and competition, there will be no classes for pigs, nor will we have any live pigs at the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show this year,” the representative added.