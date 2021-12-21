Stormy weather with attendant weather alerts reduced the number of lots on offer at Cork Marts clearance sale on Sunday, December 12.
This did not deter strong bidding as 83% of what was on offer sold, with over 250 registered online bidders and 60 ringside on the day. A UK-based buyer even managed to bid online while still on the ferry across.
Classics remain desirable
Collectable tractors are in strong demand at the moment, especially if they are coloured blue and have the number 5000 painted on the bonnet.
One such Ford realised the impressive sum of €21,000 at the Cork Marts sale held near Fermoy. It was sold to a UK buyer who obviously took a shine to the restored machine.
Little and large
Another big blue that was destined to cross the water was a TW 20 which went for €14,800.
Staying in Ireland, however, was a clean Ford 2600 which fetched €5,100 and will no doubt give further service as it seems perfectly capable of doing so.
Fordsons, originality wins at Cork Marts
A pair of Fordson Super Majors were also entered, the more original of the two attracting a final bid of €7,050 while the the second, which appeared to have undergone a restoration at some point, went for €1,100 less at €5,950.
Ready for work
More recent stock was also snapped up as a New Holland TS90 from 2002, complete with Tanco front-end loader, saw the hammer fall at €31,600.
Not all tractors sold were of the Ford Pedigree. An Interntional 784, which still looked perfectly usable, went for €5,800; it also appeared to have wider tyres than standard.
Other items
Another notable lot was a Dooley cattle trailer dating from 2008. Despite its age, it still made the reasonable sum of €15,400, while a Rozmital folding rake found a buyer at €2,000.
A further machinery sale is promised for the new year although no date has been by Cork Marts yet.
