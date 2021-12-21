Demand for natural gas rose by 18% in November as the arrival of winter coincided with a drop in temperatures.

According to Gas Networks Ireland, while demand was marginally below 2020 figures in recent months, demand in November closed 7% ahead of November 2020.

Residential gas demand climbed 16% on October and 7% on November 2020, placing year-to-date residential demand 4% ahead of 2020 after the first 11 months of the year.

Gas demand also rose sharply across a number of sectors, despite some retrenchment on Covid-19 restrictions, with demand in offices (+50%), retail (+33%) and hotels (+16%) all well up on October.

In terms of transport, the re-opening of Cork Airport contributed to a significant 116% increase in gas demand from the air travel sector, while demand from the heavy goods vehicle sector rose 11%.

Conversely, gas demand in the construction sector fell by 12%.

Gas was the largest contributor to electricity generation in November, meeting 38% of the country’s power requirements, with a peak of 68% and low of 12%.

As was the case in October, wind generation again made a significant contribution to Ireland’s electricity supplies, meeting 34% of electricity demand and peaking at an impressive 77%.

However, at times wind provided as little as 1%, again highlighting the intermittent nature of renewable generation.

Coal remained high at 17%, with a peak of 29% and low of 5%. Peat and oil contributed 2% each, with other renewables and demand management providing the balance.

Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins, said:

“The government’s approval of 2GW of new gas-powered generation is hugely important and will help to meet increased electricity demand, facilitate the continued deployment of renewable generation on to the grid and help to compensate for power plant closures in the coming years.”

He added that Gas Networks Ireland has been given the green light by the regulator to move ahead with enabling important works to facilitate future power generation connections that will enhance Ireland’s energy security.