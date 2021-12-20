The LAMMA show has announced today (Monday, December 20) that it will move its dates from January 11-12, 2022 to the new dates of May 4-5, 2022 in response to the evolving Covid-19 situation due to the Omicron variant.

Organisers have said that all plans for the 40th anniversary edition will be carried over to the spring edition, when the LAMMA show expects to welcome over 600 exhibitors and 40,000 attendees face-to-face.

They can gather to connect over the latest machinery, technology and equipment for the farming industry.

Sanjeev Khaira, the Arc director leading Agriconnect, organisers of LAMMA said: “Over the past few days, we have seen a significant increase in the uncertainty of Covid-19 regulations.

“We have built robust health and safety plans for the LAMMA 2022 event. However, with distribution and supply chain challenges and the potential lockdowns or restrictions, we are all uncertain about how the situation will look in January.

“After speaking with many of our exhibitors and attendees, we have taken the challenging decision to postpone,” he added.

Advertisement

Prospects for LAMMA

Kate Walsh, LAMMA event manager, added: “The team and I are saddened to be making this announcement today. We have been hard at work planning for the 40th anniversary edition of LAMMA, and were very much looking forward to bringing the agricultural industry together.

“The past few years have been challenging for the farming community, and we had hoped LAMMA in January would be a great way to start off the New Year and spur momentum in the industry.

“However, after listening to you, and sharing your concerns about the Covid-19 situation, we believe moving the show to the spring will provide the best opportunity for us to meet face-to-face and deliver on the objectives of both our exhibitors and visitors,” she added.

Organiser have said that there will be no changes to the LAMMA 2022 floorplan or show features as a result of the date change.

Visitor registration will remain open and organisers have indicated that there is no need to register again if you have already done so.

The next edition on May 4-5, 2022, will take place at the NEC, Birmingham.