There’s a little less to be cheerful about at the start of this week in terms of lamb prices as we approach Christmas, with prices taking a hit.

Factories have moved to ease prices by 20c/kg since last week for lambs – with supplies in recent weeks witnessing an increase, which is now giving factories an advantage when it comes to negotiating on price.

Last week prices were hitting highs of €7.40-7.50/kg last week but this week, this is now back to €7.30/kg.

Factories were once again staying quiet this week, with no meat processing plant offering a quote for lambs or ewes.

In saying this, reports indicate the majority of lambs to be moving between €7.00/kg and €7.20/kg with top deals ranging between €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg.

‘Lamb prices back but strong regardless’

Speaking to Agriland about the sheep trade at present, Sean McNamara, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said that prices have taken a turn ahead of the Christmas period.

He said: “Factories have pulled prices by 20c/kg. Prices at the top end of the market are now hitting €7.20-7.30/kg.

“Supplies of finished lambs have crept up in recent weeks and this is favouring factories. In saying that, prices are still at a strong level.”

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: No quote;

ICM: No quote;

Kepak Athleague: No quote;

Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: