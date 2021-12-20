A pilot project which aims to help farmers install and commission solar energy technologies on their farm buildings has been launched today.

The project – which is a joint initiative of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Bord Gáis Energy – has been in development for over a year.

This week saw the installation and commissioning of two farms under the project – at the dairy farm of John Murphy in Co. Cork and the poultry farm of Robert McBride in Co. Monaghan.

Commenting on the launch of the project, IFA Member Services chairperson Martin Stapleton said: “IFA and Bord Gáis Energy have invested a significant amount of time in this project.”

According to Stapleton, in order for rooftop solar panels and the associated equipment to be adopted by farmers in large numbers, farmers will require a capital grant of up to 60% “to achieve a reasonable payback”.

“To ensure that there is a successful adoption of solar, it must be clear that it does not take from any existing capital grants open to farmers,” he added.

Advertisement

It is planned that the project will eventually see 15 farms, across several sectors and regions, commissioned for solar energy production.

“The purpose of this pilot is to establish what works commercially and the challenges that create barriers to implementation.”

James Kelly, the IFA’s director of organisation, said: “The farming community wants to play an active part in the green agenda, and this is a very real demonstration of this commitment which also reduces cost inputs for farmers as well as helping the government deliver on the 2030 carbon reduction targets.”

Colin Bebbington, director of energy, marketing and data at Bord Gáis Energy, argued that the project will “drive solar energy generation on farms, helping farmers to lower their carbon footprint which leads to long term sustainable farming”.