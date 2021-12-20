It’s important to safety-assess machinery all year, but especially so in the winter. Courtesy of machinery manufacturer Case IH, here is a simple checklist for wintertime machinery maintenance.

Case IH expert technicians ensure machinery uptime is maximised during your next season. They will carry out an accurate check-up of your machines, detecting potential issues that could affect your day-to-day work.

The accurate check-up includes extensive visual checks, accurate diagnosis of electrical and electronic systems and engine performance tests.

The Case IH Service team will ensure your machinery is operating at optimum performance out in the field and remember, your machine will be fitted with genuine Case IH parts to provide continued excellence each day.

Remember, it is never too early to start preparing your machine for the tough winter months. We strongly advise that you adhere to the maintenance periods recommended by Case IH.

Advice for day to day machinery maintenance in winter

Use the correct, best quality lubricants for your machine; Check and if necessary, replace all fluids including the correct engine, hydraulic, transmission and drive lubricants for your exact machine. Case IH highly recommend you use Petronas to get the most from your machinery. Check, maintain and, if necessary, replace all hydraulic hoses on your machine; Visually check the exterior of the hydraulic hoses as they can crack when flexed in lower temperatures. Detach your implement parts and store them separately; When your machine is not in use, it is best to detach any attachments and store them separately to avoid damage to hitches, hinges and joints. Correct tyre pressure; Check the side of the tyre and / or machinery handbook and ensure your machinery’s tyres have the correct pressure for the load. Fuel protection; Fuel tanks should be stored full, to prevent condensation inside the tank and along the fuel lines. Keep batteries fully charged and warm; Cold weather requires your batteries to generate nearly two times more power to run your machine, so keep them charged and warm for an easy start. Conduct a visual inspection; Visually check your electrical wiring, attachments and hoses for wear before daily operation. Look for cracks, cuts and worn spots on all hydraulic hoses, belts, and tyres.

Why not use Case IH's self-check-up list to ensure all parts of your machinery are in good working order and understand what needs to be serviced or repaired?

Don’t forget:

Always consult your tractor owner’s manual for model-specific information;

If you do not feel that you understand any of below steps, or you are unable to perform them safely, consult your nearest Case IH dealer and ask for the professional extensive winter check-up;

Perform all engine checks while engine is cold as it is important to keep you safe.

