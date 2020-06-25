Pics: Machinery auction to feature retirement sale this weekend

A farm and plant machinery auction is set to take place this Saturday, June 27, in Co. Laois.

The sale will be held by Hennessy Auctioneers – marking the return of the firm’s monthly auctions – at the old mart in Portlaoise.

There will be over 300 lots on offer and the auction will kick off at 11:30am sharp, according to Hennessys.

There will be no tool auction this month due to Covid-19 restrictions, so it will only be farm machinery and larger items on offer, the company added.

Commenting ahead of the sale, John Hennessy noted: “This auction will include an executor sale and a special retirement sale on behalf of a midlands farmer.”

He added: “This auction will be their first online auction which will be held along side a normal physical bidding auction albeit with social distancing guidelines in place.

According to Hennessys, all bidders must register to bid at the auction or bid online. A refundable bidding deposit is required to register – €100 if attending the auction or €500 if bidding online.

Gates will be open for viewing all day today and tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, from 9:00am to 5:00pm and on the morning of the auction from 8:30am, the auctioneer added.

It is recommended that all people intending to bid register before Saturday to avoid unnecessary delays on the morning of the auction, Hennessys concluded.