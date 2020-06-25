INTL FCStone to rebrand as StoneX

Professional services firm INTL FCStone is rebranding as StoneX, the company announced yesterday, Wednesday, June 24.

The StoneX Group name was approved by an overwhelming majority at a shareholder meeting and will be effective as of Monday, July 6.

The StoneX Group name and its trade name “StoneX” carries forward the foundation established by Saul Stone in 1924 to today’s modern financial services firm.

According to the company, StoneX, through its subsidiaries, connects its clients with the global markets across asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services.

The firm’s analysts such as Dr. Peter Meehan monitor trends in commodity markets such as the global dairy market, while other markets the group is involved in include: grain/oilseeds; meat/livestock; forest products; and renewable fuels, among others.

Sean O’Connor, group CEO, commented on the move, stating:

“Our firm has experienced transformational growth in recent years – in terms of the breadth and depth of our offering, our technology platforms and our global client base.

This re-brand will help us better define and communicate our strategic focus on driving innovation and digitalisation in the global markets going forward.

“Our transition to the StoneX brand signals an exciting new phase for our company and our clients,” the services group CEO concluded.