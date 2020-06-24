11 NCTS centres reopen for VRT services

11 National Car Test Services (NCTS) centres have reopened in a restricted manner to provide Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) services.

According to a communication to members of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) by the association’s chief executive Gary Ryan, nine centres reopened last week, while two more reopened this week.

The 11 centres are: Blarney; Waterford; Limerick; Ballymount; Greenhills; Galway; Letterkenny; Monaghan; and Dundalk (all reopened last week); and Ennis and Enniscorthy (reopened this week).

In late May, I advised that it was unlikely that vehicle registration at NCTS centres would resume before early July.

“As many of you are aware, the registration of used imported machines, as well as of a small number of new machines, is carried out through the NCTS system and has not been possible since the imposition of the most restrictive public health measures in late March,” Ryan told FTMTA members.

“In line with the faster paced reopening of the economy and society announced on June 5, the VRT service at the NCTS centres is now reopening, albeit in a phased and restricted manner. It will be some time yet before the service returns to more usual levels,” he explained.

A number of protocols will be in place at these centres, including: Only customers with confirmed appointments should present their vehicle for a VRT inspection;

Only one person must present the vehicle for inspection and vulnerable drivers, and those with an underlying illness, should not attend;

A maximum number of customers will be permitted to enter the centre, and this will be clearly sign-posted as you enter the centre;

A two-metre distance should be maintained between persons in the centre;

Customers should ensure that they wear appropriate clothing, as they may have to wait outside the building;

Customers should follow all instructions by staff;

Customers should leave the windows of their vehicles open slightly to allow air to flow;

Cash payments will not be accepted at the present time.

More centres are expected to reopen on a gradual basis.

“Given the limited number of centres currently available and a backlog of registrations, the first weeks of this reopening are likely to be challenging but at least such registrations are starting to become possible again,” Ryan concluded.