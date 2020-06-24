Revenue finds drugs worth €5.54 million in trailer of fruit

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized 277kg of herbal cannabis hidden in a trailer of fruit at Rosslare Europort last weekend.

The drugs, with an estimated value of €5.54 million, were discovered when an unaccompanied trailer of fruit that had arrived into Rosslare from Bilbao, Spain, was selected for examination last Saturday, June 20.

Commenting, a spokesperson for Revenue said:

The subsequent search, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a load of melons and oranges.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

“These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Advertisement

“If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on [Revenue’s] confidential phone number at: 1800-295295,” the representative concluded.

‘Significant amount’ of farming equipment stolen

Meanwhile, an appeal for information has been made by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) following the theft of “a significant amount of farming equipment” last week.

The tools were taken from a shed in Co. Antrim in an overnight raid, according to investigating police officers.

In a short statement on social media over the weekend, on Saturday, June 20, PSNI officers based in Co. Antrim said:

Antrim police are appealing for information regarding the theft of a significant amount of farming equipment from a shed in the Glenavy/Crumlin area between 8:30pm on Thursday, June 18, and 8:30am Friday, June 19.

“If you have any information relating to this theft, saw any persons acting suspiciously in the Gobrana Road area, please contact PSNI by phoning 101 and quoting reference number 473 – 19062020.”