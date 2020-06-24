Bobcat launches new ‘versatile’ attachment for high-pressure water cleaning

Bobcat has launched the new pressure washer attachment for Bobcat loaders, joining the Bobcat family of over 100 different kinds of original attachments.

Designed to spray high-pressure water on city streets, roads or any other suitable surfaces, the plug and play design of the new pressure washer attachment provides total peace of mind. This ensures it is quick and easy to connect it to the Bobcat loader, allowing the operator to begin work with the new attachment immediately.

The compact dimensions of the new attachment guarantee maximum efficiency and simplify transportation requirements, whilst the front sprayer is adjustable to adapt to all types of work.

Wide range of applications

There are three different pressure washer attachment models – the 250S, 250M and 250L – to match different Bobcat loaders.

Roadwork and construction;

Disinfecting to protect against Covid-19 or any other kind of sanitisation;

Cleaning furniture in parks and urban streets;

Maintaining railways, bridges and tunnels;

Cleaning animal or poultry sheds;

Cleaning many types of machinery. The many different applications of the attachment include:

Daniele Paciotti, product line manager attachments Bobcat in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “Bobcat is now offering a pressure washer attachment that ensures that cleaning streets, signs and street furniture has never been so easy and effective.

“Wherever much larger dedicated machines cannot gain access or where the job must be done mechanically, the new pressure washer attachment mounted on a Bobcat loader is the best way to clean surfaces.

“Excellent results can also be achieved when cleaning façades and roofs, to clear waste and moss/lichen, for example.”

The new attachment is also very versatile, as the operator can either operate the sprayer from the cab or with a handgun for more targeted high-pressure water cleaning or sanitisation of various objects.

“The washing handgun and accompanying 20m hose reel provide an easy switch from the front sprayer to handheld washing, providing an alternative solution for cleaning apartment entrances, corners, statues, machines, cars, benches, signs or in any tight spaces,” concluded Paciotti.