Met Éireann issues national thunder warning

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunder warning for the country, which will come into effect tomorrow, Thursday, June 25.

Issued this afternoon at 1:00pm, the alert will be valid from 4:00pm tomorrow through to 9:00am on Friday morning.

The national meteorological office warns that heavy thunderstorms are expected to develop later tomorrow and tomorrow night with some severe downpours, hail and spot flooding.

Due to the localised nature of thunderstorms some parts of the country will remain dry, Met Éireann added.

In addition, it was noted that the UK Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the six counties in Northern Ireland.

“Whilst many places will be dry or see little rain, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in a few places,” the UK Met Office said.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann also has a Status Yellow blight warning in place, noting that weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will continue across the country through to Saturday morning.

In the republic, Met Éireann notes that it will remain generally dry today and continue to brighten up through the afternoon with good spells of sunshine developing.

Temperatures will range from between 19° and 23°, possibly a degree or two higher in the south-east. Winds will be light and variable in direction.

Tonight will be dry with mainly clear conditions with temperatures of 11° to 14°, with some mist patches forming in light northerly winds, the meteorological office concludes.