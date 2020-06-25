IFA: As surely as some will leave, others will join…
AgriLand recently reported that seven staff from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) – including some high-profile names – are availing of a voluntary early retirement scheme.Also Read: 7 IFA staff to take voluntary early retirement
We now note with interest that the organisation is actively seeking to fill some ‘senior’ roles.
The first role up for grabs is that of a ‘director of policy / chief economist’. This job apparently entails looking after national and EU policy proposals, as well as “composing and co-ordinating IFA submissions to the EU and other bodies”.
It will be interesting to note if any of the departing staff – given the considerable experience and knowledge that could be brought to bear – will re-emerge on future IFA endeavours in an external consultancy capacity.
‘Voluntary’ retirement
Earlier this month – on June 12 – AgriLand reported that seven IFA staff had taken up an offer of voluntary early retirement.
Some months earlier – in February – details of the IFA’s “Voluntary Early Retirement Offer” came into the public domain. The move was part of a programme of measures to restructure the organisation.
It is understood that the staff taking up the offer include: Kevin Kinsella; Catherine Lascurettes; Mary Jenner; Fintan Conway; Anthony Clinton; Anne Rose; and Sean Clarke. The total cost of the programme is €1.134 million.
