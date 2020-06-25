IFA: As surely as some will leave, others will join…

AgriLand recently reported that seven staff from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) – including some high-profile names – are availing of a voluntary early retirement scheme.

We now note with interest that the organisation is actively seeking to fill some ‘senior’ roles.

The first role up for grabs is that of a ‘director of policy / chief economist’. This job apparently entails looking after national and EU policy proposals, as well as “composing and co-ordinating IFA submissions to the EU and other bodies”.

We also note that the body is looking for both a ‘beef and sheep executive’ and a ‘dairy executive’. Both office-holders will report to the aforementioned ‘director of policy / chief economist’.

It will be interesting to note if any of the departing staff – given the considerable experience and knowledge that could be brought to bear – will re-emerge on future IFA endeavours in an external consultancy capacity.

‘Voluntary’ retirement

Earlier this month – on June 12 – AgriLand reported that seven IFA staff had taken up an offer of voluntary early retirement.

Some months earlier – in February – details of the IFA’s “Voluntary Early Retirement Offer” came into the public domain. The move was part of a programme of measures to restructure the organisation.

Seven long-serving staff took up the offer. They will leave the organisation over the coming months.

It is understood that the staff taking up the offer include: Kevin Kinsella; Catherine Lascurettes; Mary Jenner; Fintan Conway; Anthony Clinton; Anne Rose; and Sean Clarke. The total cost of the programme is €1.134 million.