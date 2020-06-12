7 IFA staff to take voluntary early retirement
A total of seven Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) staff members have accepted the organisation’s voluntary early retirement scheme.
In February, the IFA made a “Voluntary Early Retirement Offer” available to staff as part of a programme to restructure the organisation.
The association has revealed that the process has now been completed and seven long-serving staff have decided to take up the offer and will leave the organisation in the coming months.
IFA director general Damian McDonald said that the departing staff had given outstanding service to IFA and Irish farmers throughout their long careers with the organisation.
“On behalf of IFA, I want to thank them for the huge commitment and loyalty they have given to the association, and to wish them and their families all the best for the future.”
IFA president Tim Cullinan said that “having top-class committed staff working with elected farmer officers is central to IFA’s success”.
“On behalf of Irish farmers and the current and former officers of the IFA, I want to thank the staff for the huge contribution they have made,” he said.
The move comes at a time when the organisation appears to be positioning itself for a number of reforms in a bid to balance and sustain the association’s finances and membership going forward.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
What they worth?? 2 bullocks for sale
Call for price
-
Limousin Bulls For Sale @ Coolrain Limousin (Pedigree Herd Est. 1999)
Call for price
-
Mr
Call for price