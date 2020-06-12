Ag Science: WIT to operate on ‘key principles’ in September

Students completing courses in agricultural science in Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) can be confident that programmes will continue unabated in spite of Covid-19, the college has assured.

In response to a question from AgriLand as to WIT’s plans for its agricultural courses in September, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the college said:

“While it is not possible to fully predict the circumstances that might prevail in September, WIT is actively planning for how the college will operate based upon a number of key principles.

“We intend to create a student experience that will involve on-campus activity appropriate to the individual programme of study and proportionate to the learning required by the student – but mindful of the requirements on national health advice and the absolute need to maintain a safe environment for all our community.

Students can therefore expect to be present on campus for at least part of their studies while also expecting greater use of Moodle and other online tools to support and enhance the learning experience.

Students can also expect to see new mandatory behaviour rules and routines designed to ensure WIT minimises the risk of coronavirus spread, the college statement added.

“As the national plan for the return to normal operations unfolds WIT will publish more detail on its September start,” the institute’s statement concluded.