Young farmers ‘need prioritisation’ in proposed beef scheme

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has been called on by Macra na Feirme to ensure young bull beef finishers are prioritised in this latest proposed beef scheme.

Commenting, Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy said: “Bull beef finishers have seen quotes drop harder over the past two years, this is a vital section of the trade which must be protected.”

The young farmers’ association also called on the minister to ensure that no farmers are left out and that no requirement for a stocking reduction be implemented.

The scheme must provide for those in dairy-beef who have reared animals through to slaughter, the organisation contends.

“This scheme cannot turn beef farmers against each other,” Duffy said.

“The minister must provide for all in the industry with a priority on young farmers as they are more exposed due to investments needed on farm,” he added.

Earlier today, Friday, June 12, it was revealed that Minister Creed was to put details of a proposed beef scheme worth €50 million to the cabinet.

The scheme will be targeted at farms which have been severely impacted by the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is understood that the package will specifically target finishers.

The package is expected to be fully funded by the Exchequer and will be subject to approval by the EU under state aid rules.