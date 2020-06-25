China suspends pigmeat imports from Rosderra plant

Authorities in China have suspended imports of pigment into the country from the Rosderra plant in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

According to sources, the suspension of the Roscrea plant’s licence for exporting to China is “likely to be temporary” and is “unlikely to have a major impact”.

The plant in Roscrea is the smaller of Rosderra’s two plants (the other, larger one being in Edenderry, Co. Offaly).

While some pigs may be redirected towards Edenderry, Roscrea is continuing to operate and supply the domestic market here and other export markets for pigmeat.

Covid-19

In early May, Rosderra said that “a number” of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19 at its Co. Tipperary plant.

However, the processor had stated that it would continue with a “scaled-down process” in the short-term while its affected staff members were self-isolating.

In a statement to AgriLand, the processor stressed that it had implemented “stringent and detailed control measures and protocols” to ensure staff safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our sites are fully regulated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine which, as is normal practice in the sector, has its own representatives on site at all times,” a Rosderra spokesperson had said.

The spokesperson had went on to say: “From the outset of the Covid-19 crisis, in conjunction with guidelines from the relevant authorities and in consultation with union officials, Rosderra Irish Meats has implemented stringent and detailed control measures and protocols to ensure employee and Department of Agriculture staff safety.”