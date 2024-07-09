The Pedigree Breeders Council has elected a new group chair, as well as a new council representative on the board of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The Pedigree Breeders Council represents 20 Irish beef and dairy cattle breed societies and Seamus Nagle from the Irish Salers Society has been elected as the new chair of the council.

Seamus is a suckler farmer from Doolin, Co. Clare, and is well-known in cattle breeding circles from his involvement in the Irish Salers Society and through his Artificial Inseminations (AI) business BullBank AI.

Ken Hill from the Irish Blonde D’Aquitaine Society has stepped into the role of treasurer and Shauna Mulhall from the Irish Shorthorn Society has taken on the role of treasurer.

Peadar Glennon from the Irish Simmental Society has been elected as the new council representative on the ICBF board.

In a statement to Agriland, the Pedigree Breeders Council acknowledged the outgoing chairman Sean Sherman from the Irish Belgian Blue Society and the outgoing secretary Laurie Harney from the Irish Parthenaise Society for their efforts over their term.

Breed secretaries

In other pedigree breed society news, Shanon Kinahan from Co. Limerick has stepped in to the role of breed secretary at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society.

She has replaced Nevan McKiernan who stepped down from the role in January after serving eight years in the position.

Meanwhile, the Irish Hereford Breed Society is currently seeking a new breed secretary to replace Louise Callan, who has announced she will be departing from the role later this year.

The role available is a full-time, permanent, office-based position which will see successful candidates come with previous relevant experience gained through the agricultural or pedigree cattle breeding industry.