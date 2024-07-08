Local country and agricultural shows such as the Clonmel Show, appear to be undergoing something of a renaissance of late, with increasing numbers attending and local businesses reassessing the value of meeting their customers in person.

Machinery manufacturers are certainly encouraging dealers to get along to local events as part of their marketing efforts, rather than expecting the factory to do it all, and many are beginning to see the light.

Typical of the dealers taking their wares to the customer is Murphy Agri Products of Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

It is a relatively new, but ambitious company that has dug its heels in and expanded its range despite the downturn. The Schaffer 8620T comes with an option of Deutz engines at either 102hp or 122hp

On its stand there stood a Schaffer 8620T articulated telescopic loader, which is the first model from the new agency it has just acquired, while next to it was a Bloomfields horsebox on a Renault chassis, a premium brand from the UK.

New ventures

James Murphy explained that good used loaders have always sold well, and so the natural step is to acquire an agency for new machines, which is just what he has done. Made in Nottinghamshire, Bloomfields is claimed to be the top quality brand in the UK

Anna Murphy, who breeds showjumpers herself, believes that there is a market for a quality horsebox in Ireland.

With the many advantages that a van-based box has over a trailed model, the time is right to enter the market.

Another local dealer and importer present was Anner Agri, which is based just outside Clonmel. John O’Donnell, owner of the company, had an Agrimaster FN front and rear mounted flail mowers on the stand that he tells us are attracting a good deal of interest thanks to now being eligible for TAMS. The Agrimaster FN range is part of the Weaving stable and is imported into Ireland by Anner Agri

Rushes are a perennial problem in Ireland but regular topping will set them back.

The mulching effect of flail topper is better suited to heavy infestations and a robust frame can better deal with the clumps and rough ground, which is normally with the issue.

Big brands at Clonmel

The major tractor brands were also represented, with Breens Farm Machinery bringing along a couple of Claas tractors for display, both of which were sold and were to be delivered this month. (L-r:) Donal Coman and Conor Breen are confident that strong dealers with a good product will weather the storm

Despite the downturn in machinery sales generally, Conor Breen is full of optimism with sales being healthy enough to keep the business ticking over through the storm.

Indeed, his company has recently opened another depot at Naas which deals mainly with the successful Takeuchi brand of mini diggers.

However, he is less than reassuring about the situation in the UK where he believes that servicing the interest on high stock levels may see some dealers in trouble over the coming months. Takeuchi have been a huge success for Breens and they are now being sold from the new Naas dept

Breen also pointed out that digital additions to tractors are now being welcomed by farmers and contractors, certainly on bigger machines, yet every tractor sold this year has GPS fitted, whatever its size he said.

Digital in demand

This sentiment is echoed by Sean Kinane of Abbey retail who adds that on board technology is selling well, but customers are still wary of telematics, the other side of the digital coin which presently seems to appeal more to manufacturers than it does farmers. Abbey Retail is long associated with Massey Ferguson and are stalwarts of the Clonmel Show

Away from tractors, Sean noted that mixer wagons were selling well this year, helping to fill the hole left by declining tractor sales, the bigger models especially are moving as farmers start to think about their winter feeding options after the poor spring. Abbey Retail counts Kverneland as one of its main agencies and with the strained financial position it was the more budget orientated machines that were on display

This year the show appeared to be well attended, the sun shone, for most of the time, and there were large crowds milling around all day, many of whom took to the machinery area to have a look at the latest kit.

It is doubtful that any great deals were struck on the day, yet that does not mean that the time and effort made by dealers was wasted, far from it, as they were kept busy meeting and greeting customers throughout the show. Guessing the number of balloons in a cab is always popular and Macra were out to raise funds by this well tried method

Networking and supporting good causes are important elements of marketing and it is shows like Clonmel which serve the machinery industry well in keeping in touch with its customer base.