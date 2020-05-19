Paul Hemingway named as the new president of IAgrE

A visiting engineering lecturer at Harper Adams University has been named as the new president of the Institution of Agricultural Engineers (IAgrE).

Paul Hemingway first joined the engineering department at Harper Adams in 1978 as a lecturer in agricultural engineering when the institution was embarking on training agricultural engineering students to HND level and later degree programmes.

Before joining Harper Adams, he’d worked in Cornwall for Fulford Trumps, a Ford tractor and New Holland machinery dealer as a branch service manager.

Hemingway worked at Harper Adams for 11 years, during which time he was promoted to senior lecturer, before moving on to JCB as service manager for what was to become the JCB Fastrac.

He spent 29 years at JCB in a wide variety of management roles in service, parts, training, sales and product marketing. This included three years living in New Delhi while working with JCB India as vice president – service.

He retired from JCB in 2018 and today has come full circle acting as a visiting lecturer in engineering at Harper Adams University.

IAgrE chief executive Ed Hansom said: “I wish Paul the very best of luck for his two-year tenure. He has some great ideas, grounded in practical experience, which will definitely move the Institution forward.

His connections with JCB and knowledge of the agricultural engineering industry globally will be invaluable.

IAgrE is the professional body for scientists, technologists, engineers, academics, managers and students working in the landbased sector and has an international membership base.