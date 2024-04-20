Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today (Saturday, April 20) announced funding of over €30 million to 12 new community centres across the country.

This is the first time in the history of the State that a dedicated fund has been set up to deliver new-build community centres in rural Ireland.

The Community Centres Investment Fund was launched in March 2023 to provide investment for new community projects in towns and villages.

The successful community centre projects in 9 counties will receive capital grants of between €1 million and €6 million to build multi-functional centres in areas that currently lack community facilities.

Community centres

Minister Humphreys made the announcement while visiting Newcastle in Co. Galway, which is to receive over €4.3 million to build a brand new community centre.

The full list of projects being awarded funded under today’s announcement are as follows:

Aras Lae, Maigh Cuilinn, Co. Galway (€6,000,000);

Tullow Road Community Hub, Carlow Town (€4,135,178);

Newcastle Community Centre, Galway City (€4,343,255);

Rylane Community Centre, Co. Cork (€1,595,574);

Ballina Scouting Den and Community Centre, Co. Mayo (€1,152,193);

Kilcloon Community Centre, Co. Meath (€1,915,000);

Rockcorry Community Centre, Co. Monaghan (€2,667,785);

Moneygall Community Centre, Co Offaly (€1,407,660);

Ballymote Community Centre, Co. Sligo (€2,650,991);

Kilglass Community Centre, Co. Sligo (€1,163,710);

Ballymitty Community Development, Co. Wexford (€1,398,035);

Riverchapel Community Centre, Co. Wexford (€1,797,919).

These projects are all on brown or green field sites and have all the necessary planning and consents secured so they are already at an advanced stage and ready to commence following a tender process.

The centres range in size from single storey to two-storey buildings.

Minister Humphreys said that the investment will be “transformational for our rural towns and villages”.

“Our community centres bring people of all ages together, whether it be for sporting, educational or social occasions.

“They are vital for engaging with those who may find themselves marginalised and they give everyone in the community a great sense of belonging.

“They build, stronger, more vibrant communities – places that for so many people act as a home from home,” she said.