Over €300,000 recovered as ATM theft investigation continues

More details are emerging about a continuing Garda investigation into ATM thefts, as it was revealed that over €300,000 was recovered in a search in Moynalty, Co. Meath.

This search, which was carried out yesterday, Wednesday, August 15, also saw the arrest of a 61 year-old man, who is currently being held at Kells Garda Station in the county.

A number of vehicles discovered at the scene were seized and removed for further examination. Gardaí are continuing to carry out an examination at the scene.

A Garda statement stressed that this is a live investigation, and further searches are expected to be carried out in the immediate future.

This all stems from a Garda operation in the early hours of yesterday morning, which saw officers from the Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division – and assisted by personnel from the National Garda Units – intervene in and foil the attempted robbery of an ATM with an excavator in Virginia, Co. Cavan.

That operation resulted in the arrest of two men – aged 28 and 25 – and Gardaí are continuing to conduct inquiries in an attempt to locate a third suspect.

All three of the people who have been detained were arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to Section 72 (organised crime) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, and held in accordance with Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The scene on Main Street, Virginia, has been technically examined by officers from the Cavan/Monaghan division, and an incident room has been established at Baillieborough Garda Station in Co. Cavan.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled on the Virginia to Baillieborough Road, or who were in Virginia town, between 1:00am and 3:00am yesterday morning, to come forward – particularly any drivers with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact Baillieborough Garda Station on: 042-9694570; the Garda confidential line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.