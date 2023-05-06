3,318 cattle herd numbers were made dormant last year, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed to Agriland.

In 2021, 2,731 herd numbers became dormant, while to date this year 257 numbers were changed to this status.

A herd number will become dormant for the purpose of maintaining cattle if the farmer no longer has stock for a period of at least a year, a DAFM spokesperson explained.

In circumstances where a herd no longer has any cattle, the local Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) will initially apply a “no stock status” against the herd.

The local RVOs continually monitor these herds and will apply the dormant status against the herd if the farmer has no stock for an extended period of time.

Herd numbers

The department said that where a farmer wishes to reactivate a dormant herd number, they must contact their local RVO to apply using an ER1 application form.

Since 2021, 2,538 new bovine herd numbers were issued by the department, including 250 to date this year.

Over the past three years, 10,485 cattle herd numbers had a change of herd keeper or owner.

In applying for a herd number, whether it is either a new application, reactivation of dormant herd number or change of ownership, there are several conditions that are assessed by the RVO before a herd number is issued/re-activated.

Applications must meet the following criteria:

The herd exclusively occupies a defined holding;

There are separate entrances to the holding;

Entry points onto other adjoining lands, not part of the application, are permanently blocked;

Perimeter fencing should be stock-proof at a minimum and also prevent direct contact between stock on adjoining holdings;

There are independent and separate facilities such as a cattle crush, feeding and watering facilities and farm machinery;

Adequate facilities for inspection, loading, unloading, marshalling, watering, feeding, isolation, treatment of sick or injured animals and housing;

Adequate facilities for animal bedding and the collection or storage of manure and wastewater.

The department said that pending the determination of herd health status, there are movement restrictions for newly established/reactivated dormant herds.